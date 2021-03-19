Hunter Army Airfield hosts “Day in the Life of an Aviator”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—Hunter Army Airfield held “A Day in the Life of an Aviator,” where civilians had the chance to receive hands-on flight simulator training.

They also had the opportunity to speak with pilots and crew members from different units and branches of service.

Attendees got to meet the Military Intelligence Battalion and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade for an inside look at three units on the installation.

Pilots and crew members spoke about a typical day in their life at Hunter Army Airfield, the training it takes to become a pilot and the nature of the job.

“Aviation to me is the best job you can have in the army. It’s a cool challenge,” Alpha Troop 317 Platoon Leader First Lieutenant Patrick Falk said. “Once you pick it up, that’s when you really have fun. Because now you can see what the aircraft can do. And once you know how to fly, that is the best part about it, being able to support the ground forces.”

WATCH: WSAV NOW reporter Claire Going had the chance to try the AH 64 Echo Apache Guardian simulator.

Attendees also got to speak with members of the Coast Guard to talk about recent search and rescue missions.

“Many days we go on a two-hour flight where we practice our approaches or some hoisting with one of our local agencies.” Rescue Pilot Lieutenant Sam Ingham said. “Then we come back and we stand by like a fire department would do.”

“I didn’t really know much about it, but now that I’ve been in it for ten years, I’m pretty happy that I did it,” Ingham added.