SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Denise Washington owns several businesses in Savannah, but there’s something special about her restaurant on East Lathrop Avenue. Hungry Vegan is the only restaurant in the Hostess City serving vegan soul food.

“Everything here is 100% vegan and peanut allergy-free,” Washington said.

The Hungry Vegan restaurant serves all-vegan soul food options like cornbread, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese and greens.

Washington’s favorite dish at the restaurant is spaghetti, which she said was the second best seller.

Their top-selling dish?

“It’s called the Big Vegan,” she said, which comes with three vegetables, rice, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and a side of oyster mushrooms or cauliflower.

If you don’t want a large meal, Hungry Vegan also offers wings and burgers, plus, plenty of vegetables to choose from.

Many of Washington’s customers travel from outside of Savannah just to try her food. It’s what she loves most about her business.

“We always ask, ‘Where are you from?’” Washington said.

One customer even traveled all the way from Virginia just to get a meal from the Hungry Vegan.

Washington hopes that one day soon, she’ll be able to open more Hungry Vegan restaurants in the area, including in Pooler. For now, though, she is busy appreciating the vegan and vegetarian community of Savannah.

“The support that they show is awesome,” Washington said.

Hungry Vegan is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They post frequent updates on their Facebook page which can be found here.