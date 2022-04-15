JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Sea Turtle Center released two sea turtles, Genie and Margoi, this morning at Great Dunes Beach on Jekyll Island. Their release was just ahead of nesting season, which begins on May 1 and runs until Oct. 31 on Jekyll Island.

Genie and Margoi are mature females at least 30 years old. They were in a year of rehabilitation care at the center. The rehabilitation gave them a chance to potentially return to Georgia in the future as nesting mothers.

Their release has been the first public one since 2019. Around 500 people, including three school bus field trips were in attendance to witness the event.











After being in treatment for a year, sea turtles Genie and Margoi were released on Jekyll Island. Photos courtesy of Jekyll Island Authority.

Genie and Margoi are both loggerheads that were found in Jacksonville, Florida. Genie was taken into the center because of a boat strike. Margo was debilitated.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is Georgia’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility. The Center offers the public a chance to learn about sea turtles and see rehabilitation in action with a host of interactive exhibits and experiences. Year-round indoor and outdoor programs are also available for guests of all ages.

For more information about the Georgia Sea Turtle Center visit Georgia Sea Turtle Center (jekyllisland.com)