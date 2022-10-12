SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting a Fall fair Oct. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. At the dog-friendly event will be food trucks, bounce houses, shopping and more. This is in addition to the specials that they will be having on pet adoptions.

The Humane Society’s Nina Shulze spoke with WSAV about the upcoming event.

“We just want the community to come out this Saturday, have a good time, view our adoptable animals,” she said.

While the event itself is free, some of the activities will be accessible through the purchase of trick-or-treat pumpkin pails. The pails are $10 each and will give you access to the bounce houses, pumpkin patch and other kids activities.

The event began during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after the dog carnival that the Humane Society hosts was canceled.

“We decided, well let’s do something smaller and still bring the community out,” she explained.

This will be the third annual fall fair hosted by the Humane Society.

“We are deciding to keep it as a tradition with us every year,” Shulze said.

You can learn more about the event by clicking or tapping the link here.