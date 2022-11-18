SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort will host thousands at the upcoming MCAS Beaufort Airshow. Numerous performers and static displays are scheduled for the event, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

There is no cost to the general public to attend the show, however, tickets are on sale now for paid seating opportunities for those wanting to enjoy the shows in comfort and convenience.

There are limits on paid-for tickets sold as these have specific seats:

Flight Line Chalet is limited to 500 tickets per day. This ticket includes snacks and refreshments that includes assorted fruit, pimento cheese dip, chips and cookies. Lunch will be pulled pork BBQ, bone-in smoked chicken, Carolina hash and rice, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese. Drinks include beer, wine, soft drinks and bottled water. Private restrooms and VIP parking is also included with the ticket purchase. Ticket prices for adults on Saturday are $175 and $160 on Sunday. Ticket prices for a child between the ages of 5 to 12 years old on Saturday are $125 and $110 on Sunday.

Observation Chalet is limited to 500 tickets per day. The Observation area is a tented area with seating in both shade and sunshine and is located on the flightline near the center of the show. Included with this ticket is a lunch of pulled pork BBQ, bone-in smoked chicken, Carolina hash and rice, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, and dessert. Ticket prices for adults on Saturday are $135 and $120 on Sunday. Ticket prices for a child between the ages of 5 to 12 years old on Saturday are $95 and $80 on Sunday.

Box Seating is limited to 1,000 tickets per day. This reserved area has chairs for you and your family! Every person, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter the box seating area. You will receive ONE ticket indicating the number of seats purchased. Wristbands will be provided for all of your seats when your ticket is scanned at check-in. Ticket prices for Saturday are a box of 10 for $350, a box of 6 for $210, and a box of four for $140.

Bleacher Seats is limited to 250 tickets per day. Every person, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter the bleacher seating area. Ticket prices for Saturday is $12 and $10 for Sunday.

To purchase tickets, click here.