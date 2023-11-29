SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Georgia’s bipolar temperature fluctuates from warm days to freezing nights, your air conditioning system may have a tough time keeping up.

How do I know if my AC is frozen?

The thermostat setting and room temperature don’t match

Your electric bill is higher than normal

Hissing or bubbling noises

Water leaking in and around the unit

AC encased in ice

Beat the frost

You want to thaw the ice off the unit by turning the AC off and leaving the fan on for a few hours.

The defrosting could take anywhere from an hour up to 24 hours depending on the condition of the unit.

When all of the ice is melted, make sure to turn the AC on to the cool setting. The air should come out cooler than room temperature, but if not, consider the following:

Clean the air filter. A clogged filter can prevent warm air from flowing through the system. Even a thin layer of dirt can cause a blockage, so run water over the filter, wait until dry then replace it.

If the filter is clean and freezing persists, check your condensate pan, which catches humidity and excess water removed from the air. Adding a specific cleaning tablet or vinegar can prevent buildup in the future.

Clean the condensate drain. The water from the pan should flow into the drain and if there is dirt there, it could clog and overflow.

If you have tried all of the following and your AC conditions worsen, get in contact with a heating and cooling service.