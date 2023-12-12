SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although you can talk to anyone in the world with just a click of a button, staying in touch with others has become increasingly difficult following the pandemic.
A 2021 survey by Survey Center on American Life found that close to half of the respondents said that they had lost touch with most or a few friends over the past 12 months.
As Dec. 12 is National Ding-A-Ling Day, you have the perfect excuse to reconnect with an old friend or family member.
How to get in touch
- Connect on social media first
- In the digital age, the fastest way to connect with someone is through apps like Facebook or Instagram. Reaching out on a media platform first can help bridge the gap and provide a reference into their current life.
- Commenting on one of their recent posts could be a way to reintroduce yourself.
- Send over a text
- Confirm the number and send a quick text, as most people won’t pick up a call they are not expecting.
- Example: “Hey John, I was not sure if you still have my number, but I was thinking about you the other day and our time in middle school and wondering what you were up to. I’d love to reconnect sometime.”
- Reaching out on a special occasion like a birthday, wedding, anniversary, etc. is a great time to reconnect while the good vibes are flowing.
- Just call
- Texting cannot replace a meaningful conversation, so calling or FaceTiming when you are both available is the next step in rekindling a friendship.
- Asking how they are doing or what projects they are working on can help start a dialogue.
- Questions starting with “When”, “Why” and “How” keep the chat going as they are open-ended.
- Explain your silence
- Once reacquainted, mention your reasoning for losing contact, whether that is due to a new job, starting a family, moving to a new place, etc.
- This opens up the discussion for you both to be honest and share vulnerability; don’t be afraid to get deep.
- Apologize if necessary and acknowledge how long it has been.
- Take about the old days
- Bring up happy memories together or funny stories to establish more common ground and help to get rid of awkwardness.
- This helps you both remember how special your relationship is and how it has shaped the people you are today.
- This can include sending old photos and videos that you have to take a trip down memory lane.
- Ask to hang out
- If all goes well, ask if they are free to hang out sometime in the future.
- “When are you free next?”, “We should get together soon. What do you think?”, “Want to plan a get-together?”
- When you plan a date and time to meet, be specific, as unspecified plans can get lost in translation.
- Inviting a mutual friend can also help to combat any feelings of awkwardness.
- People change
- Simply said, people change, and the person you once knew could be someone completely different, so it is good to keep expectations in check.
- You could meet and your friendship starts where it left off or you could meet and they seem like a stranger
- Get to know who they are now.
Growing apart is a simple fact of life that can be difficult to reconcile. Friendships go through constant changes and adaptations — that’s what makes them interesting as time passes.