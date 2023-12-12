SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Although you can talk to anyone in the world with just a click of a button, staying in touch with others has become increasingly difficult following the pandemic.

A 2021 survey by Survey Center on American Life found that close to half of the respondents said that they had lost touch with most or a few friends over the past 12 months.

As Dec. 12 is National Ding-A-Ling Day, you have the perfect excuse to reconnect with an old friend or family member.

How to get in touch

Connect on social media first In the digital age, the fastest way to connect with someone is through apps like Facebook or Instagram. Reaching out on a media platform first can help bridge the gap and provide a reference into their current life. Commenting on one of their recent posts could be a way to reintroduce yourself.



Send over a text Confirm the number and send a quick text, as most people won’t pick up a call they are not expecting. Example: “Hey John, I was not sure if you still have my number, but I was thinking about you the other day and our time in middle school and wondering what you were up to. I’d love to reconnect sometime.” Reaching out on a special occasion like a birthday, wedding, anniversary, etc. is a great time to reconnect while the good vibes are flowing.



Just call Texting cannot replace a meaningful conversation, so calling or FaceTiming when you are both available is the next step in rekindling a friendship. Asking how they are doing or what projects they are working on can help start a dialogue. Questions starting with “When”, “Why” and “How” keep the chat going as they are open-ended.

Explain your silence Once reacquainted, mention your reasoning for losing contact, whether that is due to a new job, starting a family, moving to a new place, etc. This opens up the discussion for you both to be honest and share vulnerability; don’t be afraid to get deep. Apologize if necessary and acknowledge how long it has been.

Take about the old days Bring up happy memories together or funny stories to establish more common ground and help to get rid of awkwardness. This helps you both remember how special your relationship is and how it has shaped the people you are today. This can include sending old photos and videos that you have to take a trip down memory lane.



Ask to hang out If all goes well, ask if they are free to hang out sometime in the future. “When are you free next?”, “We should get together soon. What do you think?”, “Want to plan a get-together?” When you plan a date and time to meet, be specific, as unspecified plans can get lost in translation. Inviting a mutual friend can also help to combat any feelings of awkwardness.

People change Simply said, people change, and the person you once knew could be someone completely different, so it is good to keep expectations in check. You could meet and your friendship starts where it left off or you could meet and they seem like a stranger Get to know who they are now.



Growing apart is a simple fact of life that can be difficult to reconcile. Friendships go through constant changes and adaptations — that’s what makes them interesting as time passes.