SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitos in Chatham County.

West Nile Virus enters the human body by way of mosquito bites. Most people who contract it will experience no symptoms. However, about one in five people who have West Nile Virus will experience symptoms like fever, vomiting and fatigue.

Rarely, West Nile Virus can cause serious illness—but there’s no need to panic. Instead, here is a list of precautions you can take to protect yourself.

According to the CDC, the most important thing about preventing West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquito bites entirely. How do you do that? This is what the CDC says:

Use insect repellent

You’ll want to use an insect repellent that is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). These insect repellents are okay to use regardless of if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

The EPA has a helpful article on how to choose the best insect repellent for you. The article, linked here, considers several factors. These include: how long you will be outdoors, what insects you are trying to avoid, what active ingredient you’re looking for and more.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

Long-sleeved clothing, even in the Georgia heat, are a must if you’re going to be outside and around mosquitos. This helps keep mosquitos from getting to your skin by blocking them. However, it is not the most effective way out there for keeping them away.

If you really want to keep the mosquitos away, you’ll want to treat your outdoor clothing with the insecticide permethrin. Permethrin kills mosquitos and keeps you safe from their nasty bites. However, you’ll want to be extremely careful whenever treating your clothes with it as it should not come in contact with your skin. A video explaining it can be found by clicking or tapping on the link here.

If you have children in strollers or babies in carriers, you’ll want to get a mosquito net. It doesn’t have to be something super expensive. You can find a net for a stroller or carrier for less than $10 on Amazon through the link here.

Use methods of mosquito control indoors and outdoors

Shielding your body is one thing, but you can also take the fight against mosquitos a little bit further by using other methods to control the mosquitos inside and around your property.

You will want to start with the basics. Repair any broken window screens in your home and keep your doors to the outside closed. If possible, use air conditioning.

Next, you will want to start checking your property for items that hold water. Empty out buckets or other items that don’t need to be filled with water and scrub items once a week that might need to be filled with water like bird baths or dog bowls.

All of these things will help you to prevent West Nile Virus and keep your body bite free this year and years to come. For more information on prevention, you can click or tap on the link here.