SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah has plenty to do this Valentine’s Day, but what’s available for those who don’t want to celebrate the holiday? For the jilted, heartbroken or otherwise uninterested in love in Savannah, here are a few things you can do for an anti-Valentine’s Day celebration.

Throw a party and head downtown

Anti-Valentine’s Day is best done with other single friends. So, gather up your pals and head out on the town.

For those interested in going dancing, you can head on to Over Yonder for their Broken Heart’s Night. They’ll be playing what they claim is the “saddest songs country music has to offer.” They will also be offering free line dancing and two-step lessons.

Go on a ghost tour

Enocha Edenfield’s Bad Love: a Valentine’s ghost tour is a great option for those who want to be reminded of the fact that love does not always last.

There are two upcoming tours happening in February: one the Saturday before Valentine’s Day (Feb. 11) and one the Saturday (Feb. 18) after the holiday. The tickets start at $18 and the tour lasts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also available is the Love Gone Wrong ghost tour by Ghost City Tours. Tickets start at $34.99 and are only open to those 21 and over. Their tour for Feb. 14 starts at 8 p.m. and lasts until 9:30 p.m.

Attend a Galentine’s Day event

For the gals who want to celebrate their friendships instead of their romantic entanglements this Valentine’s Day, there are some parties in Savannah for you.

One such party is happening at Barrelhouse South on Feb. 13, promising the ultimate girls’ night out playlist. There is no cover, and the party runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Another party is set for Electric Moon Skytop Lounge at Plant Riverside. This Galentine’s Day party starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m on Feb. 14.

If that doesn’t interest you, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church is holding a Galentine’s party for $25 per person. The event is held on Feb. 11, parking is free and the doors open at 7 p.m.