(WSAV) – Lamar Advertising is celebrating National Pet Month by featuring your pets on its digital billboards across the country.

Now through the end of the month, anyone wanting to feature their pet can visit LamarLovesPets.com to complete the submission form.

Owners will see their pet’s name and photo featured on a Lamar billboard near them. You can even choose the 15-minute window you’d like your furry friend to be featured — all at no cost.

“Billboards have never been more popular as a medium for reaching the masses with creative content,” said John Miller, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Lamar Advertising Company, in a press release.

“With this in mind, we thought it would be fun to give pet owners the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their love for their pet on our network while at the same time showcasing the ease with which customized messages can be displayed on selected digital billboards,” he added.

Lamar partnered with Shoutable, a customizable billboard technology company, for the monthlong campaign.