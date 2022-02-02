How to connect with your neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Getting to know those who live near you may seem like a simple task but it can actually be incredibly difficult, regardless of if you’re new to an area or have lived there for years. To help, here are five things you can do to get the ball rolling on connecting with your neighbors.

Use apps like Nextdoor

There are apps for everything, of course, but did you know that there is even one to help you get connected with your neighborhood? Nextdoor is an app that lets you find your neighborhood through your address.

From there, you are added to groups relevant to your location. After that, you can post in relevant groups to get to know people as well as learn what’s going on in your area.

You can download the app through your device’s app store or you can check out the website here.

Write introductory cards

Much like the Christmas card you might be sending out to your family every year, you can make a card as an introduction to the neighborhood. Take a nice photo with you and your family or roommates to send with your card, then write about who you are and how to contact you in a note. It will be a cute way to let others know more about you.

Start walking

This may be one of the simplest ways to get to know those in your neighborhood. Take some time every week to get to know your surroundings. When you see people out on your walk, introduce yourself and get to know those who are already out and about. This is especially good for weekends when people are more likely to have the time to get out.

Invite some neighbors over for dinner

Having dinner together is a great way to bond with your neighbors, especially if you’re trying to get to know them better. This is a good option for those who have lived in the neighborhood for a bit but haven’t had the chance to sit down and talk to the people living closest to them.

If you don’t have the energy or time to cook an entire meal, try hosting a potluck instead. Then you know that everyone will have at least one dish that they will enjoy. If you don’t know what to make, the link here is a list of some quick and easy potluck recipes from the website “Brit+Co” to get you started.

Join (or start) a Facebook group for your neighborhood

Many neighborhoods in the area already have a Facebook group that you can join. This is a great way to get to know what’s going on in the area. It is also a great way to make new local friends. If there are no Facebook groups for your area, and you have the time, you could start one of your own and share it with other local Facebook groups to get the word out.

Never started a Facebook group before? The link here will show you how to do it.