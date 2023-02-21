SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Pancake Day is on Feb. 21 this year in the United States. To help you out with your pancake festivities, here’s a list of things you can do to celebrate the holiday in Savannah.

Go Out

When all else fails, you can always count on IHOP to serve you pancakes on National Pancake Day. While they celebrate their own pancake day (Feb. 28), that doesn’t mean you can’t double dip and spread the holiday cheer twice this month.

There are multiple IHOP locations in the Savannah and Pooler area, so you’ll have your pick of the litter. They are open until 10 p.m. in Savannah and 12 a.m. in Pooler.

If you’re looking for a Savannah favorite, Treylor Park’s Double Wide Diner is the place to go. You can get an assortment of breakfast, lunch and dinner options from the Double Wide Diner’s menu. For pancakes, you can get them with fillings like blueberry, strawberry, banana and chocolate chips. You can also get a chicken pancake from their taco section if you’re feeling adventurous.

The Double Wide Diner is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located on West Bay Street downtown.

Stay at home

Staying home is a great choice if you want to save money and have a memorable experience with your friends and family.

A good, old-fashioned pancake recipe is easy to find.

This pancake recipe from All Recipes is just that. It takes only 20 minutes to pull together eight servings and requires only seven ingredients — all of which are household staples.

Delay the day

Sadly, most breakfast places serving pancakes will be closed by the time you get home from work and the kids get out of school. Here are some places you can try out to celebrate tomorrow morning though, to keep the holiday going and get yourself through the week.

This restaurant is open until 2 p.m. daily, the perfect timing for those looking to get either an early morning meal or a brunch-time snack.

They have classic buttermilk pancakes that you can get with blueberries or chocolate chips. The Sunrise Restaurant menu also features a breakfast buffet.

They are located on Chatham Parkway but they also have locations on Tybee and Wilmington.

Open daily until 3 p.m., you can get pancakes or be a rebel and grab some waffles tomorrow to eat for your belated Pancake Day celebration. The Breakfast Place menu has the fewest options for pancakes on this list, however, they are budget-friendly.

A single buttermilk pancake is only $1.75 before tax, so it’s a great option for those who don’t want to break the bank for their National Pancake Day festivities.

If you want to visit The Breakfast place, they are located at 2130 E Victory Drive.

Open until 2:30 p.m. daily, this is a great spot for you to grab some stacks for the family to enjoy.

The Original Pancake House menu has over a dozen pancake options and plenty to choose from if you’re interested in some other breakfast or lunch fare.

The Savannah location for this chain is on Hodgson-Memorial Drive by Kroger.

Whatever you choose, you’re guaranteed to have a delicious time this National Pancake Day.