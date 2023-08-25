Filming on location. Man holding a clapperboard in front of the camera, the filming process. Scene on location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For those who want a career in the film industry or those looking to make extra cash, taking the role of an extra in Savannah could be the answer.

With the city’s diverse environment — along with a 30% discount on productions in Georgia with the state film credit — filming in Savannah is a no-brainer. Movies filmed here include “Forrest Gump,” “Baywatch,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Magic Mike XXL,” “The Menu” and many more.

“For background work, you don’t need an agent, so you can submit directly. But for roles with speaking, an agent would help you,” said Melanie Forchetti, the head of casting at Forchetti Casting.

Applying through an online casting website is a great first. Popular platforms are Backstage, Film Savannah, Actors Access, Craigslist and Facebook groups.

Your next step would be to take a quality headshot which is essential. Some castings will ask for only a headshot, while others will ask for a full body.

“As an extra, you don’t need a resume, you just gotta know how to follow the rules,” said Kera Alleyne, a professional actor.

Before applying, you should also know your current measurements such as height, weight, bust, waist and arm length. A resume is also not required for extras with most applications only requiring a headshot.

You can typically expect a response to your application within a week or two before production, but it could be a month before you hear back.

If accepted, compensation varies from production with the average pay for an extra $100 to $200.

Production is time-consuming, with the average film day at 14 hours, so make sure you are fully free on the day of filming.

“Usually, food is the compensation, but it’s very educational and you never realize how long you spend on a set,” said Alleyne. “A lot of shoots take five hours or more, so you have to have good patience, but you are also happy to be around people who are excited to be in this industry as well.”

With the ongoing SAG strike, work for actors and extras is limited. At the same time, there is a high demand for talent in short films and commercials.

“Just go for it and never waste the time you have on this earth and keep an open mind. It’s always good to build your skill set,” said Alleyne.