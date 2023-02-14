SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Valentine’s Day is often considered to be the most romantic holiday, and according to Statista, over 50% of Americans are expecting to get a gift from their significant other this year.

Although some consider Valentine’s Day to be just any other day, and others think loved one should be celebrated year-round, there are people who will spend the day doing something special for the ones they love.

Here’s how some Savannah residents say they are spending Valentine’s Day.

Katie Baker (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Katie Baker said she’s had a special Valentine for 2 years. On how she plans to celebrate she said, “I’m cooking, I’m going to get food right now.”

On what she loves the most about him she said, “I love his curly hair and how sweet he is to my little girl Mazey.”

Kelli last name withheld (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“Me and my partner, after she gets off from work, we’ll probably go to her house and cook a little food. She’s stressing because she’s getting her countertops put in and I’m taking her cat back to my house, so, yeah, you know.”

On what she loves most about her partner she said, “Her commitment, her willingness to see it through. We’ve been together for about seven years, it’s both of our longest relationships.”

On what’s different about their relationship she said, “I think the fact that we live apart. I feel like with other folks, we’ve moved in too quickly and things can go sour kind of quickly and so, you know, I’m just at that age where I’ve been single more than together, so I’m kind of stuck in my ways.”

Juud Baker (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Juud Baker said, “My wife makes the plans. She said because I do so much for her throughout the year, this is my day and the one day that she spoils me.”

On what he loves most about her he said, “love that she sleeps through hurricanes.”

Diajah Ward (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

Diajah Ward said, “My Valentine would have to be myself. Today is a day of self-love, self-care and self and spreading that love to others that I encounter, like you.”