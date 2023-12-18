SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Our cars are used daily to get us from one place to another but can also be one of the most important components in our lives we ignore.

In 2021, a survey of 1,200 car owners found that 91.8% admitted to putting off car care tasks longer than they should.

The top car problems were cracked windshield, wheels out of alignment, overdue oil change, worn out tires, check engine light on and brake problems.

Factors like time, money and urgency were reasons why many avoid this seemingly daunting task of car ownership.

Maintenance vs. service

Maintenance keeps a car running smoothly and in good condition, and recommended monthly maintenance oftentimes can be done at home.

Checking coolant and oil levels: Low oil levels unchecked can lead to future problems and can be done at home.

Tire pressure and tread: Getting both checked and filled is free of charge at most car shops and dealers. Tires that are properly inflated can save gas by $0.02/gallon.

Headlights, signals and brake lights: All can be checked at home with assistance from a friend.

Air filters: As an important part that regulates air flow in and out of the engine to keep debris out, checking and changing can be done at home following the owner’s manual.

Oil change: Recommended to be changed every 5,000 to 7,000 miles, Fueleconomy.gov suggests using the manufacturer’s recommended grade of motor oil to save on mileage 1% to 2% and gas around $0.03 to 0.07/ gallon.

Test battery: Recommended to check every 3 months. All batteries die at some point, so getting a head start on your current battery levels can prevent the next emergency jump.

Adobe Express

DIY car work can be helpful to save money if done properly, but going to a professional is the safest option.

A service addresses a specific maintenance need by a mechanic on factors that impact your car’s long-term drivability, and service is recommended at least once a year.

Wheel alignment ($122 to $142)

Tire rotation ($150 to $250)

Check or replace brakes ($115 to $300 per axle)

Basic inspection ($150 to $250)

If you are torn about where to get your vehicle looked at by a technician, American Automotive Association has a facility locator tool that finds AAA-approved and Automotive Service Excellence-certified car repair shops.

To keep up with your maintenance schedule, some apps can help you to stay up to date with what needs to be done and provide recommendations, including Fuelly, Autosist, Drivvo, aCar and CARFAX Car Care.

Budget for your ride

AAA recommends starting a maintenance/repair fund by depositing $50 a month around $600 a year.

For a more accurate estimate of car expenses, add up all car costs of the year and divide by 12, which can help you understand how much you need to save.

Adobe Express

Save money

Overdrive USA explains that routine service and maintenance can prevent expensive repairs in the long term and ensure that a problem does not worsen.

This also comes in the form of improving gas mileage and fuel consumption, helping your car to run more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Keeping your vehicle in good condition can save your life, as safety is improved when brakes, steering and suspension systems are working properly.

