SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are around 700 malls across the United States when in the 80s, there were over 2,500. So where are the malls in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry?

CapitalOne Shopping found that 1,170 shopping malls closed yearly between 2017 and 2022.

Oglethorpe Mall

Opening in 1969, this shopping mall with over 120 stores is managed by Brookfield Properties.

The mall has a 4.3 rating on Google for its ease of shopping and can be found at 7804 Abercorn Street.

They are open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Savannah Mall

Opening in August 1990, the shopping mall is located at 14045 Abercorn St and is owned by BCHM Investment Group.

The mall has a 3.7 rating on Google reviews as there are many vacancies and limited options to shop with only seven stores. They are open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Savannah/Hilton Head

The outlet mall contains over 90 designer brand retailers. The Pooler outlet is located at 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd and the Hilton Head location is 2 miles west of the Hilton Head Island Bridge at 1414 Fording Island Road in Bluffton.

This shopping mall has a 4.5 rating on Google as many say it is easily walkable and has a good variety of stores.

The falls of the mall

The rise in online shopping has dealt a major blow to the American mall front, as online shopping provides more options and sales.

Fast fashion stores like Shein, Fashion Nova, Zara and H&M are forecasted to skyrocket in market value by 2027.

High maintenance costs are another factor. Malls are beginning to fade into the past as CNBC reported in 2017 that 90 malls spent $8 billion on renovations.

Could malls make a comeback? eposnow listed four factors to mall success: