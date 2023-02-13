RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Not too long ago, experts were offering advice on how to sustain friendships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their advice? Recognizing a friend’s importance.

Perhaps that was what George Washington Carver and Henry Ford did as they sustained their friendship that began in the 1930s — a time when racism was prevalent.

According to the Library of Congress, in the 1930s, racial violence again became more common, especially in the South. Lynchings, which had declined to eight in 1932, surged in 1933.

George Washington Carver (Getty Images)

Raised on the farm of his mother’s former master Moses Carver, early on, Carver developed a keen interest in plants, collecting specimens in the woods on the farm.

While in college he demonstrated a talent for identifying and treating plant diseases and eventually became the only African American in the nation with an advanced degree in scientific agriculture at the time.

Henry Ford, on the other hand, was born free on his father’s farm in 1863.

Early on, Ford organized other boys to build rudimentary water wheels and steam engines.

In 1879, he left the farm to become an apprentice at the Michigan Car Company, a manufacturer of railroad cars in Detroit. He eventually began to work on ways to build horseless carriages and in time, began building cars.

Henry Ford (Credit: Ford. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

In 1937, Carver and Ford’s paths crossed at a meeting of pioneers in the chemurgy movement, a branch of applied chemistry that was concerned with preparing industrial products from agricultural raw materials.

Their meeting not only was the start of a lifelong friendship, but it was also the start of being able to see beauty manifested in not only Black and white but in other colors.

“Henry was looking for collaboration amongst other industrialists at the time. I think Carver understood that Henry needed somebody like him at that time, and Henry was not a respecter of persons,” said Bob Hovansian, operations manager at the Richmond Hill History Museum.

With a mutual interest in industrial products made from plants, a plant that stood out for both was soybeans, which for years was only specifically grown for animal feed.

“Being a botanist, as Carver was, and being an enthusiast for the usage of plants in everyday life, his collaboration with Ford was pretty deep in the fact that he actually enabled Henry Ford to offer cars in different colors of paint, believe it or not,” said Hovansian. “He collaborated with Ford on soybean oil and the usages of it. At that point in time, you could only have cars in two colors, black or white.”

Hovansian continued, “Technology hadn’t been developed enough to create what’s called a binder. So, something that would bind a pigment to the slippery film that paint is composed of, that hadn’t been invented yet.”

He explained, “Carver’s significant contribution to Ford was that. He actually had, using soybean oil, invented a binder that allowed multi-pigmented colors to be introduced into that sticky film that you couldn’t get the color to stick to before.

“So, he really enabled Ford to expand his offerings to people, by giving him that technology.”

Today, those who are looking to buy a Ford vehicle can select from not only black and white, but also red, grey, silver and blue shades.

“No white industrialist at the time would ever think of pairing with a black man, but he didn’t care because he knew this was going to be a good pair for all of humanity. He never saw color with him, he saw collaboration and that’s personified in the things that they came up with, how revolutionary,” said Hovansian.

Fearlessly advocating for radical change, in 1939, Ford built a school to serve the educational needs of the African American children of lower Bryan County and named the school in honor of Carver, naming it George Washington Carver School.

Some students educated there went on to earn bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and PhDs.

“In a time when Black people could barely get an education — this was before Selma, before anything in Alabama this is long before the topic of segregation becomes a hot topic in this country — he transcended that by going right to the core, he just focused on people,” said Hovansian.

Carver did many other things, such as helping poor southern farmers who were farming on low-quality soil by encouraging them to restore nitrogen to their soils through systematic crop rotation. This helped the region to recover.

He also founded an industrial research lab where he discovered more than 300 uses for peanuts and hundreds more uses for soybeans, pecans and sweet potatoes.

Ford hired thousands of African Americans and paid equal wages for equal work, with Blacks and whites earning the same pay in the same posts.

Additionally, Ford built community centers, refurbished several schools and ran company commissaries that provided inexpensive retail goods and groceries.