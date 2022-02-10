How did Jasper County elementary schools compare pre-pandemic?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are two elementary schools in the Jasper County area: Hardeeville Elementary School and Ridgeland Elementary School. Both schools have an “average” rating on their overall report cards for the 2018-2019 school year, but how do they compare academically? Here’s a quick breakdown of the scores and what they mean.

Overall, both schools were marked as “average” with Ridgeland earning 46 out of 100 points on its report card and Hardeeville earning 52 out of 100 on its report card.

For “Academic Achievement,” both schools were below average. Ridgeland scored 10.11 out of 35 points available, while Hardeeville scored 12.26 out of 35 points available. These scores reflect the scores students made on their South Carolina READY assessments which start at the third grade.

These scores reflect that for Ridgeland, 24.1% of students met or exceeded expectations for their English and language arts assessments. For Hardeeville, the number was 30.4%. The state average for this was 45.4%.

Meanwhile, for mathematics scores, the state average was 45.1% of students meeting or exceeding expectations. Hardeeville had 34.6% of students reaching or exceeding expectations while the number for Ridgeland was 27.5% of students.

For “Preparing for Success,” schools were evaluated on their students’ abilities to meet or exceed expectations with their academic performance in science and social studies. Ridgeland earned an unsatisfactory score of 2.84 out of 10 points, while Hardeeville earned a below-average score of 3.22 out of 10 points. These scores reflect that students at both schools were below the average scores for the state in the 2018-2019 school year.

For “English Learners’ Progress,” the schools fared differently. This category evaluates how well students learning English are becoming proficient in the language. The goal is for students to become proficient over a period of five years.

For Ridgeland, students were average compared to the state, earning the school 4.76 out of 10 points. For Hardeeville, students were below average, earning them 3.41 points out of 10.

For “Student Progress,” both schools did well. Ridgeland earned the title of “average,” with a total of 19.31 points out of the 35 available. Hardeeville earned the title of “good,” with a total of 23.47 points out of 35 available.

Finally, in “Student Engagement” both schools earned the title of “excellent.” These scores are based on a survey given to students, teachers and parents. Ridgeland earned 9 of 10 points and Hardeeville earned 10 out of 10 points.

Each of these scores are explained in more detail on the South Carolina School Report Card website which can be found here.

Visit this link for the report card for Hardeeville Elementary School. The school report card for Ridgeland Elementary can be found here.