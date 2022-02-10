How did elementary schools in Hampton County fare pre-pandemic?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Because of the way data was collected during the pandemic, comparing school performances for the past two years is inadequate. However, it is still possible to look into the past to see how schools stacked up against one another before the pandemic.

Below, take a look at how elementary schools in Hampton County compared to one another.

These scores mostly reflect how students were testing and do not reflect the work that students were individually putting into their studies or the efforts that teachers were making to educate their students.

Estill Elementary

This school had a “below average” overall rating of 37 out of 100 points on its report card in the 2018-2019 school year. This means that the school is “in jeopardy” of not meeting the criteria set by the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee to ensure that all students in a school meet the profile of the South Carolina Graduate. This is further explained at this link.

Hampton Elementary School

Hampton Elementary School had an “average” rating of 50 out of 100 points for the 2018-2019 school year. This means that the school’s performance meets the criteria to ensure that students attending the school meet the profile of a South Carolina graduate. While Hampton Elementary School was average or below average in most categories, it was excellent in student engagement.

Fennell Elementary School

This school had a score of 54 out of 100 points on its report card for the 2018-2019 school year. This means the school landed in the category of being a “good” school and that the school’s performance exceeded the criteria to ensure that students attending the school meet the profile of a South Carolina graduate. While Fennell Elementary School was excellent at student progress and good at student engagement, it was below average in academic achievement and unsatisfactory in preparing for success.

Brunson Elementary School

Brunson Elementary School ranked better than all of the other elementary schools in the Hampton County area with a score of 59 out of 100 points. The school was graded as being good in student progress and student engagement and was average in academic achievement and preparing for success.

