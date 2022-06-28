SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Houlihan Bridge is scheduled to be closed Tuesday until 1:30 p.m. State inspectors are looking into issues with the bridge’s closure.

“We don’t know if it’s oversized trucks that are over the weight limit for our roadway, but we’re just having to look at it and see if it’s malfunctioning,” said Jill Nagel, district communications officer at the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Last week, for two days in a row, the bridge closed and reopened due to a mechanical issue.

The Houlihan Bridge is the only turn-style bridge in the state that’s operational. It was built in 1922 and in order to be opened, a person would have to climb up the bridge and physically turn a component of it.

“In 1954, they revamped the bridge and that’s when the control tower was built. So it’s all electronic now,” Nagel explained, adding that the bridge was raised from 14 to 17 feet.

“We would have transfer trailer trucks hit the top of it. So, we did raise the bridge, that’s been several years ago to keep that from happening,” the GDOT spokesperson said.

Because the bridge is so old, if a part breaks, it has to be fabricated.

GDOT said at this time, there are no plans to replace the brige.