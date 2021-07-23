Hinesville restaurant Izola’s viral TikTok fame drives in customers

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – After having to shut their doors in spring 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Izola’s Country Kitchen learned to adapt — and their comeback came with a claim to fame.

The Hinesville restaurant found a creative avenue toward generating revenue with the viral app, TikTok.

Owners Glenn and Lori Poole were first introduced to the app through their son.

“The mastermind behind the TikTok would be my son Garrett,” said Glenn. “He started it.”

Glenn continued, “All the locals are coming in and saying, ‘Wow, we can’t believe you’re coming up on our for you page, we see you you’re coming up every day.’”

“We have tripled our sales, and sometimes quadrupled our sales,” Lori told WSAV NOW. “Being able to serve more people and try new recipes, we have really really been blessed, because we have been able to keep our doors open.”

The country kitchen with character has grossed over 5 million likes with more than 300,000 followers on TikTok.

“It’s been an opportunity to share our family’s recipes with the world,” said Glenn.

“It’s really been a blessing because we get to meet so many new and wonderful people and we get new TikTokers every day, so that’s really been a blessing to us and our whole entire family here at Izola’s,” Lori said.

Click or tap here for more on how you can visit Izola’s.