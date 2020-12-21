Hilton Head Island musicians create virtual music experience for charity

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Music and Art Coalition (HHIMAC) have created a virtual music production featuring more than 100 local artists to benefit charities in the area.

The music video for “What the World Needs Now” will premiere on Dec. 22.

Each piece was produced separately to adhere to COVID-19 precautions and was edited together to create the virtual experience.

“Having the reaction first from the musicians and the vocalists was so special and they were super excited about it,” founder of HHIMAC Anna Doyle said. “When they left, they felt good about being apart of something. So now, it’s really exciting to give this to the community and have them feel the same way.”

All proceeds from tickets will benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head Island, Backpack Buddies, and the PTOs of the local public schools.















“Our outreach is broad-based but addresses the current and ongoing needs of school-age children and families related to health and wellness, food and security, educational development and assistance, and technology needs and support,” Doyle said.

Greg Critchley, Trevor Harden and Doyle said their mission is to help raise money for charities that address the ongoing needs of local youth including food security, educational development and technology needs.

“During this unprecedented time, it is increasingly evident that there are many families on Hilton Head Island who have found themselves in dire socioeconomic stress,” Doyle added. “This has a profound effect on the youth of our community, as children and families struggle with access to everyday resources.”

Get access to the Dec. 22 premiere by donating to their Eventbrite page.

For more information about HHIMAC and to learn more about the production of the music video, visit their website.