SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A pair of green eyes, can be captivating because only around 2% of the worlds population has that eye color. However, there is an even more rare pair of eyes that only 1% of the population has, two different colored eyes.

People with two different colored eyes are unique, which is why they are celebrated every year July 12, otherwise known as National Different Colored Eyes Day.

Complete heterochromia, is when one iris is a different color than the other on an individual, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).

Most cases of central heterochromia are benign. They are not linked to medical conditions and do not affect vision or lead to complications. However, a checkup is necessary to rule out other medical conditions.

An infant can be born with it or develop it soon after birth. According to the AAO, in most cases, children born with heterochromia will experience no other symptoms. They do not have any other problems with their eyes or general health. However, in some cases heterochromia can be a symptom of another condition.

Acquired heterochromia is when a person gets heterochromia later in life that might be caused by an eye injury, eye surgery, eye tumors, medications or various health issues.

For anyone who gets heterochromia as an adult or it changes in appearance, the AAO suggests scheduling an appointment to see an ophthalmologist.

Treatment for heterochromia focuses on treating any underlying causes for the condition. If there are no other issues with the eyes, no treatment may be needed.

Jeanne Quinn of B Able, Inc. founded National Different Colored Eyes Day to raise awareness and celebrate the unique qualities of those with different colored eyes.

Among the 1% who have the unique quality of heterochromia are notable actors, musicians and professional athletes. For more information on heterochromia click here.