SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In true spooky season style, haunted houses are a staple for thrill and terror lovers; here are a few that will scare your socks off.

Alee Haunted House will have its final haunting on October 27th and 28th from 7:30 p.m. to midnight. General Admission online starts at $15 and at the gate $25, while the fast pass is $30 with discounts for first responders and teachers.

Savannah Moose Lodge’s Haunted Forest wants you to face your demons at Forest of Terrors on October 27th and 28th from 8 p.m. to midnight. The tickets range from general at $20 and VIP at $40.