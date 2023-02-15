SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah will be featured on the best-selling commercial board game in the world: Monopoly.

The new Monopoly: Savannah Edition Game will feature locally themed squares to create a true Savannah experience under the license from Hasbro.

“What’s cool is there’s going to be ways that Savannah residents can get involved and can voice their opinion about what should be in the new Monopoly game,” said Allison Hersh of Capricorn Communications.

She continued, “Obviously, it’s a big deal to be selected for these kind of city-specific games, so it’s cool.”

Hasbro will be announcing more details for the Top Trump’s new Monopoly: Savannah Edition Game on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Details on how Savannah residents can get involved will also be announced.

