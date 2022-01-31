SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There are plenty of reasons you might be looking for places that have gluten-free or gluten-friendly options. Be it that you have celiac disease or an intolerance, it can be difficult to find places that cater to your needs.

Here are five Savannah spots you can go that have gluten-free and gluten-friendly options.

Crystal Beer Parlor

A beer parlor may seem like the last place to look for an allergen free menu when you have a a gluten intolerance. Surprisingly, Crystal Beer Parlor is one of the best places in Savannah to accommodate for a gluten-free diet. They offer gluten-free beer options as well as gluten-free breads and a dedicated fryer for items that do not contain gluten.

To contact them about their options, you can check out their website here.

Marché de Macarons

This dessert spot is great for those who eat gluten-free because its desserts are all made with almond flour. You can rest easy as you grab a treat knowing that there isn’t a risk with what you’re eating.

To contact Marché de Macarons about their options, visit their website here.

Cha Bella

Cha Bella is a farm-to-table restaurant that serves seafood, steak, beer and more. Their menu marks what is available as gluten-free and what is not. They are a bit on the pricier side, and you must reserve a table a few days in advance if you would like to go.

Check out their website here to contact them about their options.

Alligator Soul

If you’re looking for a nice restaurant to sit down and enjoy a meal at, you can look no further. Alligator Soul offers your typical seafood and beef, but they also offer lamb and candied alligator. Their menu designat5es which items they can make gluten-free.

To contact Alligator Soul about their gluten-free options, you can visit their website here.

Coco and Moss

Coco and Moss is the reasonably priced gluten-friendly spot you’ve been looking for. This locally-owned eatery specializes in cocktails and sushi. Not only does their menu have clearly marked gluten-free sections, but they will also clean their cooking space upon request before making your dish.

Explore their menu and inquire about gluten-free options by visiting their website here.

To check if there are restaurants that can accommodate for a gluten-free diet in your area, you can also try out the website “Find Me Gluten Free” here.

There can never be a complete guarantee that a restaurant is totally gluten-free. If you’re worried about cross-contamination, it might be best to cook from home. You know your body and health best.