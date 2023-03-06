SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s a new, viral Girl Scout cookie flavor that many people rallied for. So much so, it sold out in less than a day and quickly ended up on the resale market online.

The name? Raspberry Rally.

It’s a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in a chocolaty coating that the Girl Scouts sold nationally online on Feb. 27 for $5 per package.

Today, it’s being listed at almost $100 on eBay, which is more than likely one of the only places left to purchase them, since they are no longer available for sale on the Girl Scouts website.

“They sold out and they don’t plan to do any back orders,” said Melissa Brandon, product sales manager for Girl Scouts.

Those not wanting to pay that amount but would still like to purchase a box of Girl Scout cookies can do so as the following are currently available: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Adventurefuls, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic.

For those eagerly waiting for the next new cookie flavor Brandon said, “We don’t have like a particular time period, it’s just whenever the product team decides to put out a new cookie. Last year we did the Adventurefuls, so it just so happened that we had another cookie this year.”

Girl Scout cookie customer Kate Williams shared her thoughts. “Thin mints have been my favorite for years, I just love the flavor.” On whether she would ever be willing to purchase the Raspberry Rally on eBay she said, “No, I don’t like raspberries.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world and for more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the success of the iconic annual cookie sale.