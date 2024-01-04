SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We lead busy lives, and finding time for fun activities can be difficult, but it’s important to prioritize your interests and stop doing things you don’t enjoy.

Everyone says to have a hobby, but how do you pick one? What can be considered a hobby?

Why have a hobby

Enjoyable leisure activities reduce stress, boost creativity, mood, productivity, social connection, motivation and many other physical and mental health benefits.

Losing interest in the things you used to enjoy is a sign of poor mental health, according to neurosciencenews.com.

The human brain is wired for busy work, so hobby activities are linked to lower levels of depression and release the feel-good hormone dopamine.

Choose a hobby

Think of activities you liked in your childhood, whether that was staring at the stars, gaming, sports, etc.

Having trouble? Take a look at your video history and social media likes and find a trend of interest.

Additionally, there are plenty of Hobby Quizzes you can take:

The list of hobbies is endless:

Creative

Painting, Writing, Acting, Singing, Baking, Beatboxing, Candlemaking, Soapmaking, Dancing, Magic Tricks, Playing Instruments, Calligraphy, Coloring, Cosplay, DJing, Illustration, Karaoke, Make-up, Origami, Poetry, Quilting, Tap Dancing, Blogging

Entertainment

Gaming, Board Games, Cards, Bingo, Bird Watching, Listen to Music, Listen to Podcasts, Reading, Fantasy Sports, Fish Keeping, Jigsaw Puzzles, Kite Surfing, Visit Museums, Poker, Sudoku, Thrifting, Travel, Trivia, Word Search Puzzles

Physical

Walking, Running, Boxing, Axe Throwing, Archery, Backpacking, Bodybuilding, Bowling, Camping, Hunting, Gymnastics, Yoga, Handball, Ice Skating, Juggling, Karate, Judo, Kickboxing, Lacrosse, Meditation, Paintball, Power Lifting, Roller Derby, Tennis, Volleyball, Urban Hiking, Zumba

Trades

Craft making, Woodwork, Carving, Coding, Dog Training, Falconry, Fishing, Filmmaking, Building, Gardening, Hydroponics, Hacking, Jewelry Making, Knife Making, Language Learning, Photography, Sewing, Songwriting, Tattooing, Volunteering, Welding, Wine Making

Keep up with a hobby

Plan at least an hour of your day for a hobby of your choosing. Making use of dead time during your day can be a way to re-center yourself from daily stressors.

You can have multiple hobbies you can do at different times of the day, such as yoga in the morning and painting in the evening.

Hobbies are more than something fun to do, they are soft skills you can utilize in your professional work which can unlock the potential of your core interests.