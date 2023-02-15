SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in announcing Georgia achieved a record-breaking year for international trade for the second year in a row.

Last year, Georgia’s total trade was over $196 billion across 221 countries and territories. As reported by GDEcD’s International Trade team, the state surpassed $47 billion in exports last year, breaking the previous record by nearly $5 billion and recording an 11% increase compared to 2021.

“I’m proud that 85 percent of exporters were small businesses, reaching from the Port of Savannah to the North Georgia mountains and everywhere in between,” stated Kemp in a press release. “Every county in the state contributed to this success, and this is just the latest sign that opportunity can be found in every zip code in Georgia.”

Kemp continued, “As we further build on these milestones, I want to thank the hardworking men and women of the Georgia Ports Authority, Hartsfield-Jackson — the nation’s most utilized airport — and GDEcD’s International Trade team for all they do to help drive success in our No. 1 state for business.”

Georgia currently ranks seventh in the U.S. for dollar value of trade.

In 2022, among Georgia’s top 10 markets, trade with Vietnam, India, and Korea experienced the most growth. The state’s top five trading partners were Korea, Mexico, Canada, Germany and China. More than $148 billion in imports passed through Georgia last year, growing 20% from 2021.

With Georgia companies exporting to 216 unique destinations, the state ranks 11th in the U.S. for dollar value of exports, up one spot from 2021.

Aerospace products remain Georgia’s No. 1 export, totaling $9.2 billion in 2022, and the state is the fifth-largest aerospace exporter in the U.S.

In addition, agriculture and forestry product exports increased by 21% in 2022 to $5.46 billion. GDEcD maintains trade representation in seven of the top 10 export markets.