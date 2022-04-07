SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Makenzie Thompson, of South Fulton, has a lot on her plate.

She’s a senior at Westlake High School, where she is class president, the vice president of Beta Club, and a four-year veteran and co-captain of the dance team.

She also received 49 college acceptance letters and over $1.3 million worth of scholarship offers.

Thompson said her motivation for accomplishing all of this was simple: the end goal. She said she sets a goal for herself and focuses on what the outcome will be.

So, what school do you choose when you have nearly 50 options? Thompson knew which one she wanted to go to.

“In the fall, I will be attending Tuskegee University to major in Animal Sciences,” Thompson said.

Tuskegee University is a private, historically Black university located in Alabama about two hours away from South Fulton. The school was founded in 1881 and has a student body of less than 3,000.

Beyond the location and numbers, Thompson noted several reasons for falling in love with the school.

“The people — they really wanted to see me succeed,” Thompson explained.

She said visiting Tuskegee felt like she was going home.

“They produce 70% of all Black veterinarians, and I want to be a veterinarian,” Thompson added. “So, I think that’s a pretty positive statistic to be a part of.”

A word of advice from the animal-loving academic?

“Make a decision that’s good for you,” Thompson said of the college selection process. “You have to attend that college for the next four years — not anybody else.”