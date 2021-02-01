Georgia Southern University included in national Campus Pride Index for LGBTQ+ inclusivity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University is now one of only four universities in the Peach State to be listed on the national Campus Pride Index.

Established in 2007, the index has served as a benchmarking tool for parents and prospective students researching the LGBTQ+ inclusivity of university campuses.

“Campus Pride is one of those indicators that lets people know, ‘here are the top universities that you may want to go to that have friendly LGBTQ+ policies and have curriculum and programs that are related,’” said Dr. Lisa Costello, the director of the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program at Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus.

After receiving a grant from donor Ted Tucker in 2017, the program’s leaders have used the funding to increase its LGBTQ+ research, classes and resources.

Qualifying for the Campus Pride Index is a “lengthy process that involves human resources, information, health services, housing, curriculum [and] events,” Costello tells WSAV NOW.

“It’s really an honor to be on the index because it’s pretty hard to get on the index itself,” she said, adding, “It’s kind of a great distinction.”

Throughout the process, she had the assistance of sociology student Akalah Favors, who graduated last May. “She was instrumental in helping me finish that application,” Costello said.

The index notes the areas in which a college or university is excelling in terms of LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Schools are scored on a one-to-five-star scale in categories including LGBTQ+ policy inclusion, counseling health, gender identity/expression and campus safety.

Georgia Southern received an overall score of 3.5.

“The importance of it is that it notes all of the things that you do and are doing really well, and also because it’s a scorecard, it gives you some areas where you can work harder,” Costello said, noting that recruitment was listed on the index as an area of improvement for the university.

“A lot of what we do at the program level does not have anything to do with recruitment, so some of those steps need to be taken in other areas of the university,” she said.

In areas including LGBTQ+ support and institutional commitment, academic life and student life, Georgia Southern received high marks.

“[A] major thing that we have been doing that is, I think, very special for students is a Lavender Graduation,” Costello said.

The annual graduation ceremony honors LGBTQ+ students while acknowledging their accomplishments and contributions to the university.

“Our first one was in 2018, we did one in 2019 and then 2020 rolled around, so what we did was we went virtual and we did a biography video,” Costello said.

“We were kind of floored that we went from, you know, graduate numbers of about 9 to 14 in the first couple of years that we got started to over 75 respondents joining in the graduation program from last year,” she said. “I think that students are really responding to the opportunities that are presenting themselves.”

Costello says the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program is working on growing its curriculum in the future.

“We have plans to expand our curriculum and really get that LGBTQ+ focus for our minor,” Costello said.

“Minors in both WGSS and LGBTQ+ can really increase [students’] marketability and their skill base to work with very specific populations on very specific issues related to pretty much any major that you can think of — business, psychology, communication, all of those things,” she said.

View Georgia Southern University’s Campus Pride Index page by visiting this link.