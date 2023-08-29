SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Power outages across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are expected as we start to see the impacts of Idalia. Outage maps will be an essential tool for citizens to use and stay informed.

Nine out of ten major power outages are caused due to hurricanes in the U.S., according to a study by Scientific Reports.

On Monday, Georgia Power released a press release to refresh residents on tools and resources have in case of a power outage.

They encourage checking emergency kits and unplugging major appliances. They recommend keeping your phone fully charged in case of an outage and avoiding conductors like open wires and metals.

If you use Georgia Power, a major tool to use to track outages is through their Outage & Storm Center. There, you are able to sign up for outage alerts, report an outage and view the outage map.

Here are the outage maps for all local electric companies: