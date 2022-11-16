SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today is the seventh annual National Utility Scam Awareness Day and Georgia Power is joining electric, water and natural gas utilities across the country to support the inititive.

Through November of this year alone, customers have reported more than 3,500 scam attempts to Georgia Power.

Georgia Power encourages customers to be cautious and to beware of individuals claiming to be a Georgia Power representative. They continue to partner with law enforcement and other agencies in supporting their efforts to identify and prosecute criminals who pose as Georgia Power employees to defraud customers.

Additional information about frequent scams and how the company works to protect customers can be found here. Customers can also report a scam online.

Georgia Power:

Does not call to ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone.

call to ask a customer to provide a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone. Does not accept cryptocurrency as a payment option. Scammers often demand Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, or demand use of money transfer apps for immediate payments.

accept cryptocurrency as a payment option. Scammers often demand Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, or demand use of money transfer apps for immediate payments. Does not call customers to set up automatic payments, to “update” credit cards or other sensitive account information or to ask customers to “pay for a new meter.”

call customers to set up automatic payments, to “update” credit cards or other sensitive account information or to ask customers to “pay for a new meter.” The company also does not send employees into the field to collect payment in person or to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location (APL).

How to avoid getting scammed:

If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power and demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection, the customer should hang up and direct-dial the company’s customer service line using the number on their bill (888-660-5890).

As scammers have tried to promote the use of fraudulent 800 numbers, customers should always check to make sure they are calling the correct Georgia Power customer service line at 888-660-5890, which can be verified at www.GeorgiaPower.com/ContactUs. Do not trust “Caller ID” identifications.

Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information or that are from a company that is not Georgia Power.

If an account becomes past due, Georgia Power will contact the customer via a pre-recorded message to the primary account telephone number or by letter requesting that the customer call 888-660-5890 to discuss the account. Georgia Power’s pre-recorded message will not ask customers to remain on the line, or press a number to speak to a representative immediately.

In the rare event that an employee needs to visit a customer’s home or business for a service-related issue, they will be in uniform and present a badge with a photo, their name and the company’s name and logo. They will also be in a vehicle marked with the company’s logo.

To learn more about how you can defend yourself against scammers and avoid falling victim to common mistakes, follow Georgia Power on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.