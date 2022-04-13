SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Living in Georgia, an agricultural state, makes it easier to enjoy locally grown unprocessed fruits and vegetables all year long. Eating fresh produce in season is flavorful, sustainable and nutritious.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of many leading causes of illness and death, such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and obesity. However, despite these positive health benefits, few adults meet the recommendations.

Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of CDC’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity said, “Families can benefit from having healthy foods available wherever they live, learn, work, and play.”

This month, consider stopping by a local farmers market and look for these in-season fruits and vegetables:

Asparagus, carrots, chives, cilantro, collard greens, kale, lettuce, mushrooms, parsley, radishes, shallots, snap peas, snow peas, arugula, beets, onions, rosemary, sage, spinach, strawberries, summer squash, thyme, watercress, zucchini spinach, strawberries, turnips, basil, beets, black-eyed peas, broccoli, cabbage, chili peppers, chives, cilantro, garlic, green beans, lima beans, mint, nectarines, okra, oregano, parsley, peaches, peas, potatoes, radishes, shallots, snap peas, snow peas, summer squash, thyme, tomatillos, tomatoes

Farmer’s markets in Savannah

Forsyth Farmer’s Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bull Street and Park Avenue. You can find their Farm Truck 912 around Savannah seven days a week.

The Islands Farmer’s Market is also open every Saturday but from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon. The market is located at 401 Quarterman Drive with food vendors, artisan vendors, special guests, non-profit groups, etc. Pets are welcome. Smoking is prohibited.

Savannah State Farmer’s Market is open year-round, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 701 US Highway 80 W. The market features locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, nursery plants, sod, pumpkins, Christmas trees and much more.

For more information on nutrition, visit the CDC’s website linked here.