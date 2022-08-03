Tom Holland arrives at the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With the filming of television pilots, series, reality shows and feature films often happening in Georgia, the Peach State is becoming more known as the Hollywood of the South, and for good reason.

This year, Georgia had a show-stopping year for the film and television industry as productions spent $4.4 billion in Georgia during the fiscal year 2022, earning a new industry record.

The Georgia Film Office reported that the State of Georgia hosted 412 productions, represented by 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Included in the production numbers are Georgia-lensed “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, a film that continued to rise on box office charts and earned almost $2 billion.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Other top movies filmed in Georgia claimed four of the top six spots for highest domestic-grossing movies include “Avengers: Endgame” (No. 2), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (3), “Black Panther” (5), and “Avengers: Infinity War” (6).

Regarding another chart-topping year for Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp said, “When the pandemic struck, we worked hard in Georgia to communicate with our partners in the Georgia film, TV, and streaming industries.”

He continued, “Together, we forged a safe and appropriate path to allow the film industry to return to operations and deliver Georgia Made productions to eager consumers all around the world — even when some states continued to stay shut down and stifle the industry’s return to normalcy. Because of this partnership approach and the resiliency of our state’s film and television infrastructure, which state and local economic development officials have been working for almost fifty years to build, we are once again celebrating incredible growth and investment from industry leaders.”

During film and television production, studios and support service companies provide subsidiary infrastructure and jobs not included in productions’ direct spending.

“In addition to providing production jobs that range across a variety of skills from accounting to carpentry to engineering and graphic design, productions are using local vendors, eating at Georgia restaurants, and staying in our hotels,” Kemp continued. “We’re proud to be training more Georgians to be decision-makers in film and television production, keeping their talents in our state, and we look forward to this industry’s continued success in the Peach State!”

To check out what’s currently in production in Georgia click here.