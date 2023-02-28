SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia House passed a bill Tuesday that could offer hope to families of over a hundred cold case victims.

Although not a law yet, HB 88, or the Coleman-Baker Act, gets victims’ families a step closer to not only reopening cases but to potentially applying new technology and resources to help in solving them.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s website shows the agency is keeping tabs on more than 100 unsolved homicide cases, with the oldest case dating back to the 1970s. If the Coleman-Baker Act becomes law, it will nudge authorities to revisit the cases and possibly solve them.

It would bring closure to the families of Rhonda Sue Coleman, Tara Louise Baker and other cold case victims.

Coleman, 18, was a graduating senior and had attended an event at a classmate’s home on a Thursday. That night, a friend found her car still running by the side of the road, her purse in the passenger seat and her footprints leading from her 1989 Chevy Cavalier to an unidentified vehicle. Three days later, police found her partially burned body in a wooded area the next county over.

According to an incident report provided by the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, firefighters responded to Baker’s residence at 160 Fawn Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2001, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear corner of the apartment.

When the fire was almost out, they found Baker’s body laying on the floor of the bedroom.

Her white 1996 Dodge Neon was parked out front.

The Coleman-Baker Act would give crime victims’ families a look at case files if six years have passed. Law enforcement agencies would also be required to have a system in place to accept such requests and reinvestigate the case if the families call for it.

Though the legislation overwhelmingly passed in the House, it will need the support of the Senate before heading to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.