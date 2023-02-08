SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local woman has opened her first storefront after her success selling her own shoe line for children.

Mixit-Matchit’s Monasha Francis spoke with WSAV NOW about her favorite part of owning a business, which was named Savannah’s Best Children’s Clothing Store in 2022 by Savannah Now.

“My favorite thing about Mixit-Matchit would be the customers. They come in with some crazy bizarre requests sometimes and we love the challenge and to fulfill their needs,” she explained.

Mixit-Matchit doesn’t just sell children’s clothing, shoes and accessories, they also sell adult shoes, t-shirts and other customized items.

Francis said her favorite thing that they sell is their personalized outfits — including their personalized birthday outfits and tutu socks.

Located in Garden City at 179 Smith Ave right across the street from the Dollar General, Francis said the store is the perfect spot for someone who wants to give their children the opportunity to express themselves through their fashion choices.

“It started off as just a online shoe store that turned into all of this,” Francis said.

The business was opened in 2019 online, but it has since grown and has recently opened its new Garden City location.

What she’s proud of though? Their shoe line.

“We created our own shoe line for the school-aged girls,” she said.

The sizes for the shoe line go up to adult size 11 and can be worn by children and adults of any gender. There are oxford and Mary Jane styles as well as kilties that you can switch out on the oxfords to add a more personalized flare.

The grand opening for Mixit-Matchit will be on Feb. 25, which will be open to the public. The store is open Tuesday through Friday until 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday until 4 p.m.

You can learn more by going to their Facebook page.