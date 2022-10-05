GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Housing Team are in need of volunteers and food donations for their 6 Houses in 6 Hours project happening on Saturday.

Volunteers will be doing light painting and landscaping. T-Shirts and food will be provided.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Savannah State Farmers Market located at 701 US-80.

Garden City Housing Team volunteers doing landscape work.(Photo provided by MonaLisa Monroe)

The project ends at 3 p.m. There will be a wrap-up party at the farmers market following that begins at 4 p.m. and will include music, food and fun, according to the organization.

Those wanting to volunteer can register online and let the Garden City Housing Team know what you would like to do: paint, landscape or both by clicking here. To make arrangements to donate food, contact the Garden City Housing Team by clicking here.

MonaLisa Monroe, President of the Garden City Housing Team, said the six homes they will be servicing were selected because the residents attended the Garden City Housing Fair and Expo on Sept. 10 and signed up for either painting or landscaping their homes.

“Also, we considered some homes that weren’t able to be qualified for the Chip Grant program. So, we collaborated together and chose the six homes out of the list that was provided for us from those entities,” said Monroe.

The Garden City Housing Team is a nonprofit organization of residents, employees, business owners, neighborhood groups and church affiliates that have been assembled as the City’s “Community Housing Team” for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing program.

Their goal is to design and implement a housing program to improve both the quality of life of citizens and the community’s economic conditions. They also aim to rehab, renovate, and rebuild Garden City, one house at a time.