SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City is a small city with less than 10,000 residents as of 2020. It is sandwiched in between Pooler and Savannah, with some residents living only 15 minutes away from downtown Savannah.

If you’re looking for somewhere to go to grab a bite, you should consider giving Garden City a try. Here are some restaurants to look out for.

Pupuseria Jireh

What is a pupuseria? It’s a restaurant or shop that sells pupusas — a stuffed, handmade tortilla type of food that’s popular in El Salvador and Honduras. According to their website, this restaurant aims to show the South the traditions of El Salvador and “to teach every one the different flavors that a country can create.”

Pupuseria Jireh is located on 309 Main Street right by Ebenezer Discount Grocery Store. They are open every day of the week apart from Sundays. They open at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. They close at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Saturday. You can see a visual of their hours by clicking or tapping on the link here.

La Chalupa Mexican Restaurant

Delicious and authentic. That’s La Chalupa Mexican Restaurant. They’re easy to find in Garden City, with their building painted the colors of the Mexican flag, and their menu is filled with options for any palate. There’s food for vegetarians, meals for meat lovers and even some classic chicken nuggets for the kids who didn’t want to go out for Mexican food in the first place.

La Chalupa is located on Augusta Road by Dollar General. They are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day apart from Sunday when they are open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can check out their menu by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Smokey’s BBQ

Located right by the CVS, this barbecue joint is easy to miss. Don’t let its size fool you, Smokey’s BBQ is not playing around when it comes to good food. Their menu is not extensive, but if you take a look at it here you’ll see that there are lots of sides to choose from.

Smokey’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily according to their website, though their hours on Google say they close at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. You’ll want to call ahead to make sure you get there on time.

Their address is 4118 Augusta Road and you can check out their website by clicking or tapping on the link here.