SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A family in Garden City is asking for the community’s help after they lost everything in a Valentine’s Day house fire.

Kelli Solomon spoke with WSAV NOW along with her daughter, Alexis McGill, about the impact of the fire on the life of their family.

“My four-year-old son got hurt real bad- he sustained second and third-degree burns,” Solomon said.

Solomon is having to take her son, Max, to Augusta up to twice a week to receive treatment for his burns. She said he doesn’t understand why he got hurt in a fire that destroyed their home.

“He goes around asking everyone ‘Why you let the fire hurt me?'” Solomon explained. “It breaks my heart when he complains of hurting and it’s not much I can do.”

Meanwhile, McGill said that she lost all of her art supplies and electronics that had the books that she had been writing on them.

“I started drawing around fourth grade and now I’m in eighth and all that progress is just gone now,” she explained. “I had an iPad that had all of my art stuff on it and that also got burned in the fire.”

All of her notebooks with the information for her four different books? Gone.

“Right now we are displaced- we’re sleeping on my in-law’s sofa,” Solomon said. For a family of six, she said that space is tight. “We’re just trying to take it one day at a time.”

“Trying to find a place to stay, that’s our most important thing right now,” she explained.

Struggling to find somewhere that’s decently priced is difficult in the area, but Solomon said it’s even harder because her family had just recently lost their restaurant, Baja Tacos before the fire. Now, without a place to live, Solomon cannot continue working from home like she was prior to the fire.

“It’s hard right now,” she said.

She said that her family needs a range of material items from household goods and toiletries to school supplies and clothing. The family also has a GoFundMe set up for raising money so that she can transport her son to get treatment for his burns.