A sign placed in a yard from Garden City United Methodist Church. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis).

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Tens of millions of Christians from multiple denominations across the globe began observing Lent with the start of Ash Wednesday today.

Each year, Ash Wednesday falls 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season (not counting Sundays) associated with repentance, fasting, reflection and ultimately celebration.

However, a local Garden City church is adding something new this year in observance.

“We wanted to open up Ash Wednesday to the neighborhood and to the community,” said Matt Stout, pastor of Garden City United Methodist Church. “We just finished a sermon series called ‘Let’s Pray’ and we talked about prayer.”

Stout said the series inspired a request for a prayer walk.

A sign placed on Varnedoe Ave. by the Garden City United Methodist Church. (Photo taken by Hollie Lewis)

“So we have these signs printed out, we put them around the neighborhood just around the block around our church and so we’re encouraging people to walk the neighborhood and to pray,” Stout said.

One of the stops on the prayer walk offered ashes.

“There’s a cross, we say, ‘Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. From ash you came, to ash you will return,'” Stout explained, “and so it means that we all have a limited amount of time here on Earth and we need to make the best of those days.”

There are several signs around the block, including a confession of sins and a prayer for community leaders.

“This community has meant a lot to me. It has been a very warm and inviting place for me,” Stout said. “I love Garden City and I think one of the things that God wants us to do is to pray for the prosperity of our city.”

He continued, “Some of the challenges that all churches have is that a lot of the folks in our church have been here for a long time and the neighborhood has just changed so much around us. So, we want to change with the neighborhoods, to and reach out to the folks who are here, not just the folks that have always been here.”

Those interested in participating in the prayer walk can go to Garden City United Methodist Church located at 62 Varnedoe Ave. until 7 p.m. tonight and receive the sign of the ashes. The signs will be out for the next three days.

The Garden City United Methodist Church has done other community activities such as food drives, back to school drives and has partnered with other churches to do community work.