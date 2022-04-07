SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The first April market for the Tybee Island Farmers’ and Artisans’ market was held Monday.

Vendors included those with glasswork, French breads, produce and more. Some artists were there for their first season after years of being on a waitlist. Others were more seasoned.

Tiffany O’Brien, who moved to Tybee from New York, sells her work at the market every Monday. Much of her art features large-eyed and small-eyed girls with a side of mysticism. There are mermaids and octopi, clowns and unicorn horns.

O’Brien also does embroidery and alters photography, which you can see by checking out her Instagram here.

She has been creating art for as long as she can remember and comes from a family of artists. Now, O’Brien spends her time painting, paddle boarding and attending the market.

“It’s a good vibe,” she said.

For more information about farmers’ and artisans’ market, click or tap here.