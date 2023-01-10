Drivers can expect to pay a little more at the pump starting on Wednesday. (Getty Images).

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After being extended for months, the gas tax suspension in Georgia will be officially coming to an end at midnight.

Prices are expected to rise on Wednesday.

Since March of last year, drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump, saving around 30 cents per gallon.

According to AAA today’s national average for gas prices is $3.270. In Georgia, it’s $2.808.

Gov. Brian Kemp initially halted gas taxes on March 18, 2022, and it was originally to remain in effect through May 31, 2022. But due to high inflation, then growing costs at the grocery stores just before the holidays and high prices at the pump as people prepared to travel to see family, Kemp continued Georgia’s gas tax suspension.