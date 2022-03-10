SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Did you know March 10 is World Kidney Day? Here are five questions and facts to celebrate and help you become more informed about your kidneys.

What is the function of your kidneys?

Your kidneys do a lot for your body. One of their functions includes removing wastes from your body as well as extra fluids. They remove acid that was created by the cells in your body, and they also help in ensuring that your body is maintaining the right balance of waters, minerals and salts. On top of all of that, they help make red blood cells and help keep your blood pressure under control.

To read more about your kidney’s function, you can check out the link to the National Kidney Foundation website here.

How much blood do your kidneys filter?

Your kidneys filter about half of a cup of blood every minute. This means they remove wastes and extra water before turning it into urine that is sent to your bladder. In one day, your kidneys filter about 150 quarts of blood.

To learn more about how your kidneys filter blood, visit this link.

Who discovered the function of the kidney?

That honor goes to Sir William Bowman, 1st Baronet, who was born in 1816. Bowman was from Cheshire, England, and was a surgeon and histologist. He discovered that urine is a byproduct of blood filtration that happens in the kidneys.

To learn more about his discoveries involving the kidneys, you can click the link here.

Do kidneys impact your bones?

Kidneys do impact your bones. They help produce an active form of vitamin D, which is known to keep your bones strong and healthy. They do this by converting an inactive form of vitamin D from supplements or the sun and turning it into an active form.

For more information on how kidneys impact your vitamin D levels, you can check out the link here.

How big are your kidneys?

Kidneys can change in size over your lifetime depending on their health. However, a healthy pair of kidneys are each four to five inches long. That means they’re each about the size of your fist. Your kidney size tends to decrease with age, though there are other reasons your kidneys may become smaller or larger.

To learn more about kidney size you can check out the study linked here.