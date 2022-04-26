(WSAV) — Full Sail University has partnered with STEM Fuse to equip a total of 200 middle and high schools throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and most Florida counties with curriculum to provide specialized learning opportunities in STEM, computer science and more.

Educators will have the capabilities to curate STEM and computer science curriculum such as content, assignments, quizzes, and more to their classroom. To ensure a streamlined platform onboarding, STEM Fuse provides training and staff development offerings to each school gifted with the 24-month license.

Haifa Maamar, Education Director of Emerging Technologies at Full Sail University. Photo Provided.

“We’re proud to help provide useful resources to educators, while bringing valuable STEM curriculum to our surrounding communities, as well as middle and high schools,” said Haifa Maamar, Education Director of Emerging Technologies at Full Sail University. “Through our partnership with STEM Fuse, we’re able to help make STEM knowledge and curriculum more broadly accessible, which we hope will inspire the next generation of future technologists.”

In addition to the curriculum offerings, there is a college counseling component that aids students in figuring out their next step. The license also includes around-the-clock customer service from STEM Fuse.

STEM Fuse’s mission is to provide impactful and affordable curriculum solutions to schools, educators, and students.



The 200 schools have not been selected yet. However, educators and schools can submit for consideration. To submit for consideration for a 24-month STEM Fuse license, visit https://go.fullsail.edu/stem-fuse-access-for-educators.

Full Sail University is an accredited University located in Winter Park, Florida that offers campus and online degree programs that are designed for the world of entertainment, media, arts, and technology.

STEM Fuse is a digital K-12 curriculum provider specializing in STEM, computer science, and CTE curriculum solutions. Founded in 2009 and its curriculum is currently being taught in over 15,000 schools across the United States.

More information about Full Sail University can be found at https://www.fullsail.edu/.

To learn more about STEM Fuse, visit https://www.stemfuse.com/.