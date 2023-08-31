SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) teams up with local law enforcement in special operations across the state, but some of the name choices can get a little weird.

You may wonder why law enforcement opts for a name that has nothing to do with the investigation. Well, it’s just that, these creative names allow law enforcement to talk about different cases without blowing their cover.

Here’s a look at some notable operation code names used by the GBI:

“Operation Vanilla Gorilla”

In July 2019, the GBI reported the work of federal, state and local law enforcement who had indicted 43 defendants, following a firearm and drug trafficking investigation in Savannah, who were a part of the Ghostface Gangsters street gang.

“Operations Sneaky Peach”

August 2023 marked 26 arrests across counties statewide who were charged with sexual exploitation of children. Investigators uncovered 30 children who were living in homes where online child exploitation was occurring.

“Operation Krack the Ice”

In April 2023, 34 people were indicted on the following charges racketeering, gang terrorism and trafficking methamphetamines across the following counties: Spalding, Butts, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, Troup, and Tattnall.

“Operation Rattlesnake”

In October 2017, an undercover investigation by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force resulted in 5 arrests in Hall County of perpetrators who communicated with minors online to meet with them for sex.

“Operation Taking Care of Business”

In July 2020, the 11-month operation concluded with 48 men and women arrested across Northern Georgia and Metro Atlanta on multiple drugs and weapons offenses.

“Operation Caged Doves Nets”

In October 2020 the investigation of the criminal enterprise Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods concluded with 46 people indicted by the Upson County District Attorney’s Office with 25 arrested and 21 wanted by the time of publication.

“Operation Endless Consequences”

In September 2022, the operation tracking gangs, drugs and guns in Butts County ended with arrest warrants for 69 defendants. Deputies confiscated trafficking amounts of cocaine and marijuana as well as stolen firearms from members of the Gangster Disciples.