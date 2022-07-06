SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand.

Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.

Inspection scores range from 0-100, with 69 and being out of compliance. Of the food service businesses inspected for the month of June, only one Chatham County eating establishment scored 69 or below on their Health Inspection Report.

Long Branch, located at 2411 Skidaway Rd. in Savannah, scored a 65 during a routine inspection on June 28.

Some of the violations reported by the inspector were:

Heavy mold build-up on the baffle of the ice machine and heavy dirt debris on the cutting boards where food was being sliced/prepped in the kitchen area.

Cooked chicken wings, sliced carrots and sliced celery was prepped in the facility over 24 hours ago and were not date marked. All of the items were discarded by the person in charge during the inspection.

Expired milk dated May 31, 2022, and June 16, 2022, were stored in the reach-in cooler in the bar area. Items were discarded by the person in charge during the inspection.

Dead roaches were reported on the floor throughout the kitchen area. Also reported were live fruit flies throughout the bar area, specifically near the “sump pump tank” near the bar hand wash sink.

Heavy grease build-up was reported on the sides and front of fryers, sides and front of oven, sides and front of coolers, sides and lids of food-grade bins (containing food), throughout the kitchen.

There was no hot water in one of the women’s restrooms.

Food services businesses that achieved a perfect score of 100 include: