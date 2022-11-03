SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those planning to host a Thanksgiving meal this month on the 24th, should expect to spend more on a turkey this year.
As a result of inflation, food prices have soared across the nation. The recent Consumer Price Index shows that the cost of poultry increased by 9%.
In Chatham County, the cost of a fresh or frozen turkey ranges from $1.79 per pound to $3.57 per pound, compared to $1.15 last year.
Although some grocery stores, like Food Lion, may reduce turkey prices as Thanksgiving gets closer, waiting until the last minute to purchase a turkey for Thanksgiving is not always recommended as some stores could sell out of them.
Stores like Publix are not putting their turkeys out until November 7th.
Here is a list of grocery stores currently offering whole turkeys and how much they cost per pound. The rates do not include special membership discounts.
Kroger
The Kroger Brand is $1.79 per pound, Butterball is $1.99 per pound and Butterball Smoked Whole Turkeys are $3.57 per pound.
Walmart
Jennie-O whole turkeys are $1.88 per pound and Butterball Family Farm is $2.08 per pound.
Whole Foods
The Whole Foods brand 365 turkeys are $1.99 per pound and the organic 365 turkeys are $2.99 per pound.
Food Lion
Shady Brook’s whole turkeys are $2.29 per pound.
Piggly Wiggly
Piggly Wiggly brand turkeys are $2.49 per pound and Honey Suckle turkeys are $2.49 per pound.
The Fresh Market
The Fresh Market only sells fresh, never frozen, whole turkeys. They are $2.79 per pound and can be ordered online. Online ordering ends on November 21.