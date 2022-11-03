SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Those planning to host a Thanksgiving meal this month on the 24th, should expect to spend more on a turkey this year.

As a result of inflation, food prices have soared across the nation. The recent Consumer Price Index shows that the cost of poultry increased by 9%.

In Chatham County, the cost of a fresh or frozen turkey ranges from $1.79 per pound to $3.57 per pound, compared to $1.15 last year.

Although some grocery stores, like Food Lion, may reduce turkey prices as Thanksgiving gets closer, waiting until the last minute to purchase a turkey for Thanksgiving is not always recommended as some stores could sell out of them.

Stores like Publix are not putting their turkeys out until November 7th.

Here is a list of grocery stores currently offering whole turkeys and how much they cost per pound. The rates do not include special membership discounts.

Photo taken by Hollie Lewis

Kroger

The Kroger Brand is $1.79 per pound, Butterball is $1.99 per pound and Butterball Smoked Whole Turkeys are $3.57 per pound.

Photo taken by Hollie Lewis

Walmart

Jennie-O whole turkeys are $1.88 per pound and Butterball Family Farm is $2.08 per pound.

Whole Foods

The Whole Foods brand 365 turkeys are $1.99 per pound and the organic 365 turkeys are $2.99 per pound.

Photo taken by Hollie Lewis

Food Lion

Shady Brook’s whole turkeys are $2.29 per pound.

Photo taken by Hollie Lewis

Piggly Wiggly

Piggly Wiggly brand turkeys are $2.49 per pound and Honey Suckle turkeys are $2.49 per pound.

The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market only sells fresh, never frozen, whole turkeys. They are $2.79 per pound and can be ordered online. Online ordering ends on November 21.