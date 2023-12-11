SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Often used in meditation, frequencies 432 Hz and 528 Hz have been claimed by some to offer mental and physical benefits to the body.

A study found in the National Library of Medicine, in 2019 found that music tuned to 432 Hz was associated with a decrease in blood pressure, heart rate and breathing.

Those at AURA, a wellness app, back the belief that 432 Hz frequency can decrease feelings of anxiety while increasing feelings of relation and focus as a natural vibration.

Solfeggio frequencies

The use of specific frequencies can be seen throughout history with the Italian monk Guido d’Arezzo playing a huge role in the foundation of Western music theory.

Developing the solmization system, the way we identify musical notes, from there in the 20th century, a pair of doctors, Dr. Joseph Puleo and Dr. Leonard Horowitz, found the Solfeggio frequencies.

Studying the Book of Numbers in the Bible, they found a pattern of six repeating codes, associated with the ancient six-tone scale believed to be used for healing.

Sound therapy was common in ancient India, Egypt and China and in various religions.

Hearingresearch.org found that sound waves have a physical effect on the body, as the tiny vibrations travel the body they can affect your brain waves in various ways.

Low frequencies are associated with relaxation while high frequencies are associated with stimulation.

Claimed benefits:

Improved quality of sleep

Increased creativity

Increased motivation

Strengthened immune system

Increased concentration

Some believe that musicians including Mozart and Verdi liked to tune their music in the 432Hz range.

Popular songs today tuned in 432 Hz:

Blinding Lights – The Weekend

Titanium (feat. Sia) – David Guetta, Sia

Safe and Sound – Capital Cities

Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes

Paradise – Coldplay

Hallelujah – Jeff Buckley

Imagine – John Lennon

Cheap Thrills – Sia

Under Pressure – Queen

Viva La Vida – Coldplay

Stronger – Kanye West

Maps – Maroon 5

Smooth Criminal – Michael Jackson

Set Fire to the Rain – Adele

Playlists on YouTube that have music tuned in 432 Hz and other healing frequencies receive millions of views on average, attracting those searching for focus and peace of mind.

User @SANDU0527 on YouTube commented, “Does anyone else release and bawl listening to this? I believe this is healing and powerful work. Thank you!”

While little is known about the healing properties of these frequencies, there seem to be many people who claim to benefit from sound wave therapy as they did in ancient times.