Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club members working on an academic program the Club offers. Photo by Hollie Lewis.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club (FCBGC) is inviting the community to join them in celebrating the centennial of its charter and its continued dedication to Savannah’s youth on July 14.

With an open house event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the FCBGC hopes to share the rich history of the organization and encourage attendees and community leaders to get involved.

“We want to inspire the Savannah community to assist us with helping us to continue Frank Callen’s legacy for the Boys & Girls Club,” said board member Angelica Ratcliffe.

By opening their doors to everyone, the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club is hoping the public will consider supporting their mission: “To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.”

Karen Hamilton. Photo by Hollie Lewis.

Part of helping the students reach their full potential is achieved through academic programs, including afterschool tutoring with certified teachers. During the summer, FCBGC offers unique programs aimed to reducing learning loss.

Senior Unit Director Karen Hamilton — who started volunteering at FCBGC as a college student in 1999 and began working there in 2007 — talked about one of their popular programs.

“IXL is a personalized learning platform. We have curriculum for kids grades K-12. It’s personalized learning, so it kind of meets the kids where they are. They don’t move up until they master a skill. It awards them — it’s a fun activity that they are doing while they’re learning.”

The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club has programs to prevent gun violence and gang prevention as well.

“We provide different actives for kids who are sensitive, at-risk youth,” Hamilton explained. “We find out how many days kids are missing in school. We find out who is scoring below a grade of a 75 because those are kids who may be kind of on that fence of possibly joining a gang.

“Working with the school counselors, working with different parents, we get those kids, we find them mentors, we provide them with different academic skills — we give them the skills they need.”

Michael Hamilton, program director/Gang Prevention Program director, grew up at FCBGC. He’s been a part of the staff now for 15 years, but volunteered for years prior.

You can scan this QR code with you cell phone to find ways to donate to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club.

“I started coming here when I was 5 years old. My father used to be a coach around here and I followed him. Every step he made, I followed him.”

Hamiliton said it’s important for those who grew up in the Savannah community to give back to youth.

“The give back part is one thing that we need,” he said. “The way times are now, we need as many volunteers that we can put our hands on to come and help with these kids.

“Our kids are heading down some roads that’s not smooth, so we need as much help as we can get.”

Hamiliton has put his own words into action plenty of times with the Club. This past April, he personally drove five members who were doing well in school to a college tour in Atlanta to prepare them for their future.

He doesn’t plan on stepping away from his role at FCBGC any time soon, and has a word for those who may take the Club for granted.

“Look at the kids we produce. How many kids that graduate from college? How many kids that’s doing really well in the community?” Hamilton said. “Right now, this past year, we have 37 seniors that graduated. Out of those 37, 35 of them are going to college. The other two went into the military.”

Michael Hamilton speaking with FCBGC students. Photo by Hollie Lewis.

CEO Mark Lindsay said he’s going to help ensure FCBGC is around for the next 100 years to come.

“The club has been here over 100 years,” he said. “It started in 1917, but this July 17, we will be celebrating 100 years of being the first chartered Boys & Girls Club in the state of Georgia, which is amazing.

“Over 100 years, this community has helped to keep this organization going.”

There will be plenty offered at the July 14 celebration on 510 E. Charlton Street — the first half hour being the open house. The president of the Boys & Girls Club of America, Jim Clark, will be the keynote speaker. Other community leaders will be at the event to speak as well.

Frank Callen was a Savannah naitve, who had a strong educational background and experience as a probation officer which he used to understand how to address juvenile delinquency, especially among the underprivileged African American youth in Savannah.

In the basement of the Beach Institution (Savannah’s first African American school built after the Emancipation) he organized a “drop-in center” that accepted boys between the ages of 6 and 20 to participate in programs seven months out of the year. On October 19, 1917, beginning with just 15 boys, the Savannah Boys Club was born. On July 17, 1922, the national Boys Clubs of America accepted Mr. Callen’s group as part of its organization.